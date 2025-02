Energy and Transport Minister Hon. Jobeth Coleby Davis

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Energy and Transport, the Hon. JoBeth Coleby Davis visited Grand Bahama, February 5, 2025 and met with executives of the Grand Bahama Taxi Union, Grand Bahama Power Company, and the Road Traffic Department to discuss future developments, engage with staff, and address key operational matters. With the upcoming opening of Celebration Key, the transportation area was reviewed with input from taxi drivers. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)