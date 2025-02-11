DPM Chester Cooper wins Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year Award

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Caribbean Journal(CJ) Caribbean Travel Awards 2025 presented the ‘Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year’ award to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper, February 11, 2025 at the MOTIA offices. In photo from left: Guy Britton, Executive Vice-President/Managing Editor, CJ; Alexander Britell, Editor-in-Chief/Founder, CJ; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Acting Permanent Secretary Lisa Adderley-Anderson, MOTIA; and Director General of Tourism, Latia Duncombe. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)