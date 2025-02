Haitian migrants intercepted on Monday

MICAL| US Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba’s crew repatriated 132 aliens to Haiti, Monday, following a maritime interdiction approximately 50 miles southeast of Marathon.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew based out of Jacksonville and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders, Tuesday, of a 30-foot overloaded sailing vessel transiting northwest between Cuba and Cay Sal Bank.