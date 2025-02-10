Finance and Dundas Centre or the Performing Arts signs $340,000 Memorandum of Understanding

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC looks on as Dr. Nicolette Bethe

PM DAVIS: Today, I had the honour of attending the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Finance and the historic Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts.

These spaces hold a long and rich history—even before they became centres of performance. For me, they hold a personal history. It was on that very property that my mother trained as a domestic worker, a skill that enabled her to find employment in hotels. But as significant as the buildings themselves are, it is what happens inside them that points to an exciting future for our country.

This partnership reaffirms our commitment to investing in Bahamian talent, ensuring our creatives have the resources they need to thrive.

PM DAVIS REMARKS AT THE SIGNING:

Good morning everyone,

Today is a landmark occasion.

With the signing of this MOU, we take a significant step forward in strengthening the creative economy of The Bahamas.

This moment is part of a broader vision—one that reflects our Administration’s commitment to the Orange Economy, recognizing the immense cultural and economic value of the arts.

In the immediate term, we are providing financial support to enable The Dundas to upgrade both the Winston V. Saunders Auditorium and the Philip Burrows Black Box Studio. These improvements will ensure that Bahamians can once again fully enjoy some of the finest community theatre our country has to offer.

Beyond these immediate upgrades, we are committed to supporting The Dundas in fulfilling its long-term strategic plan for growth and development.

Our goal is to help The Dundas solidify its role as the home of Bahamian theatre—a place where existing Bahamian works can be archived and celebrated, and where new talent can be nurtured and developed.

The Dundas has already made great strides, but we believe there is even greater potential to be unlocked.

This MOU also establishes a key partnership with CAPAS, the new Creative and Performing Arts School of The Bahamas, set to open later this year.

In the coming weeks, you will hear significant updates about the progress of CAPAS and what it means for the future of the performing arts in our nation.

Additionally, this agreement supports collaboration with a new ‘National Performing Arts Centre’, which we are developing to elevate the creative arts sector.

These partnerships will provide access to:

– Rehearsal spaces

– Training and workshops

– Employment opportunities

– Long-term sustainability planning for all organizations involved

Theatre has always had a profound impact on my life.

I have experienced firsthand how it can intrigue, provoke thought, and entertain. But I have also witnessed its impact on others.

Recently, some members of my security team attended a performance at The Dundas for the first time.

They had never stepped into a theatre before.

But after the show, their faces said it all—their appreciation, their excitement, their newfound understanding of the power of performance.

That moment reaffirmed what I have always believed: Theatre is for everyone.

It is a powerful force in national development—one that brings us together, fosters creativity, and tells our stories in ways that inspire generations.

If we build it, they will come.

And if we build it right, they will keep coming back.

That is our mission.

To all who have contributed to The Dundas over the years—thank you. Your dedication has shaped this institution into what it is today.

And to those shaping its future—I wish you every success.

Together, let’s continue to build a thriving, sustainable, and world-class creative economy in The Bahamas.

Thank you.