Man admitted to sexually abusing his twin three-year-old daughters in July 2024

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A nasty “DUTTY” man who sexually abused his three-year-old twin daughters was on Friday sentenced to five years in prison after a judge rejected a lesser sentence proposed by the prosecution and defense.

Shortly after his 16-year-old daughter broke down in tears as she told a jury how she saw her naked father touching one of her siblings intimately, the 37-year-old admitted to indecently assaulting his now four-year-old daughters.

The incidents happened at their home in New Providence neighborhood in July 2024.