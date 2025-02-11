Registrar General’s Department, reorganizing into four sections, under management of four registrars

Attorney General Ryan Pinder KC, PS Cecilia Strachan Margaret Newbold (13 years of service) and Registrar Mrs Camille Gomez-Jones.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Registrar General’s Office recently held a 2025 Transformation forum to give staff members an in-depth understanding of the current office restructuring that is in process.

As of February 1, 2025, the Registrar General’s Department launched a complete reorganization.

The department will be split into four sections under the management of four Registrars: Companies, Intellectual Property, Records, and eventually Land. The name ‘Registrar General’s Department’ will be changed to suit the split.

There will be teams working with each Registrar to create expertise, efficiency and synergy to dramatically improve service in all areas. Technological upgrades and new online portals will be developed for each of them in due course.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Senator the Hon. Ryan Pinder spoke with employees, explaining the reason for the transition and assuring them that their jobs would not be affected.

AG Pinder promised that the transformation will provide proper career tracks for employees, increased productivity, provide more support from the administration, reduce bureaucracy in the registry’s functioning, and reduce complaints from the public.

Cecilia Strachan presents Audrey Symonette was named the ‘Employee of the Year’ as Attorney General Ryan Pinder looks on.