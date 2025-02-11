file photo

STATEMENT: The Ministry of Energy and Transport is deeply concerned by reports of a shooting incident on a public bus in the capital today.

According to reports, the incident took place in the area of Yamacraw Hill Road and stemmed from an argument between the drivers of two public buses.

“Fortunately, no passenger or bus driver was harmed during this unfortunate incident. However, it is certainly not the atmosphere that we would want to see the public subjected to during their daily commute”, said Minister of Energy and Transport, Hon. JoBeth Coleby Davis.

“No public bus operator or passenger should fear for their safety. We condemn this incident in the strongest terms,” Minister Coleby-Davis added.

The public is advised that the Ministry is in communication with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) as the investigation proceeds.

It is the firm position of the Government of The Bahamas that public bus transportation must be safe and accessible to all Bahamians.

Members of the public are advised that the Road Traffic Department has a vetting process in place for all public bus franchise holders and public service drivers.

Further, the Department has implemented a Code of Conduct for all public service drivers. The Code clearly outlines standards and disciplinary measures which include the permanent revocation of a public service licence.

As the shooting incident represents a serious threat to public safety, the Ministry of Energy and Transport and the Road Traffic Department will take the necessary action once the investigation is completed.

The Ministry encourages all persons with information on the shooting incident to contact the RBPF at 911, 919, or (242) 322-4444. Alternatively, Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at (242) 328-8477.

The Ministry of Energy and Transport and the Road Traffic Department remain committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the public bus transportation system is safe.

11th February 2025

Ministry of Energy & Transport

Commonwealth of The Bahamas