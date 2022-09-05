Father of four is victim in that Johnson Road suicide last week…

Anthony Tilme, 41

Nassau| Bahamas Press has now identified the suicide victim found dead on Thursday off Johnson Road to be his man Anthony Tilme.

The 41-year-old father of four was found dead nearby his home. He lived alone and had suffered depression, although relatives claimed he was fine the day before his discovery.

Over the weekend a German construction worker at the Gold Wynn construction site on West Bay Street was also found hanging on Saturday.

Since the Covid19 lockdowns suicides have spiked across the world with India describing suicide deaths as a ‘pandemic of death’ in that country.

