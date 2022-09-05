Former FNM Cabinet Minister’s fraud case adjourned until 2023

Former FNM Cabinet Minister Elma Campbell-Chase

NASSAU| The $1.2 million fraud case involving former Cabinet Minister and Free National Movement (FNM) Senator Elma Campbell suffered another delay as the matter was adjourned until February 2, 2023.

The reason for the latest delay is one of the defense attorneys was exposed to the COVID-19 virus while another attorney has a matter before the Supreme Court, which takes precedence over the Magistrates Court.

The court apologized to witnesses in the case for the adjournment and informed them that they would be contacted with the dates they will be called on to testify.

In March 2020, Campbell and her son, Che Chase were charged in the Magistrates Court with $1.2 million fraud.

Prosecutors allege the pair falsely obtained the money from Royal Bank of Canada.

Chase was also charged with possession of a forged document and uttering a forged document.

Prosecutors allege he cashed a forged $1.2 million Ministry of Tourism check that was payable to Campbell Chase Law on September 6, 2019.

The mother and son were also charged with more than a dozen money laundering charges.

It is alleged that they laundered the funds between September 6, 2019 and October 16, 2019 through bank transfers, withdrawals and the purchase of a luxury vehicle.