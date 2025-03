Scenes from that traffic fatality this afternoon.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now learning police are on the scene of a traffic fatality on Saphodilla Blvd, East Street South, involving a female victim.

We don’t have any details like the name of the victim, but we know one vehicle crashed into another.

Yinner be safe out there cause this the second fatality victim we know of on record for the week.

We report yinner decide!