Egg Prices slashed by 70% in the Bahamas! Eggs are now cheaper in the Bahamas than in the US!

Supervalue promises to deliver egg prices to a further 50% – THE GUARDIAN AIN’T WANT YOU HEAR THAT!

NASSAU| Well, the Nassau Guardian could not help but attempt to change the egg conversation happening in the country on Monday.

Prime Minister Davis’ Government, working with international sources and suppliers around the world, has begun the work on ensuring Bahamians get a competitive advantage when it comes to food and goods.

Yesterday, Super Value was the first major supplier to take advantage of this new initiative and was able to cut the cost of eggs in the country by sourcing mass products to a cheaper, more reliable supplier.

The Nassau Guardian don’t want to talk about this. They would rather talk about other things which they believe do not sit well with the public; in short, they attempt to change the conversation about helping Bahamians.

The Davis Government, we know, is set to announce some major new initiatives that strengthen the advantage of The Bahamas and directly makes life better for Bahamians.

But ya know, it’s no wonder why paper sales have slipped to the garbage levels! They serve almost no purpose these days.

We report yinner decide!