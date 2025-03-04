PHA: Inspiring the Next Generation of Healthcare Heroes!

PHA was proud to be present at recent career fairs, where SN Irvinique Taylor represented the nursing profession at both Eva Hilton Primary and St. John’s College.

Sharing insights on the rewarding path of nursing, she engaged with students, answered questions, and inspired future healthcare professionals.

A career in healthcare is more than a job—it’s a calling! We’re excited to continue guiding young minds toward a future of service and care.

