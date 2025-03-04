Male fatally crashed on Prince Charles tonight – second fatality on Tuesday…

Live scenes at Prince Charles Drive traffic fatality which claimed the life of a male driver.

NASSAU| Traffic police are right now this evening at the scene of the country’s second traffic fatality this time in the corridor of Prince Charles Drive EAST on the westbound lane of the highway near the Doris Johnson High School.

The driver we understand lost control of his white sedan crashing into a high-powered utility pole which cut deep into the vehicle instantly killing the driver.

Traffic along Prince Charles came to a standstill as investigators began preparing for the removal.

This is a second traffic fatality for the day the first claiming the life of a female driver in the Saphodilla Blvd, East Street South community.

Just yesterday a four car collision unfolded on Prince Charles causing victims in that incident to seek medical attention. And just Saturday morning young Shyann Pierre lost her life at the end of Prince Charles where her vehicle ditched into the sea.

Speed is a factor in all three incidents, and BP has been warning motorists of the dangers of speed while driving on the streets. The buck stops with motorists who must at all times stop drinking and driving, texting and driving and fail to responsibly operate a moving vehicle with due care and attention.

We at BP wonder why people have to speed? WHY? SPEED KILLS! And the life you save will be ya own!

We report yinner decide!