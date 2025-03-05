PM Davis responds to criticism over Government travel costs

thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Davis responded to ongoing criticism from the Free National Movement (FNM) and public discussions regarding the cost of government travel since the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) took office in 2021.

The criticism has centered on the significant expenditures related to international trips taken by government officials, especially as the country navigates economic challenges.

Davis was quick to defend the government’s travel spending, asserting that the benefits far outweighed the costs. “Let me be clear: the benefits gained by travel have far, far exceeded the costs,” Davis stated.

He emphasized that the trips had been crucial in promoting The Bahamas on the global stage, fostering strategic partnerships, attracting investments, and engaging in crucial advocacy efforts for the country’s future.

The Prime Minister pointed to several key achievements, which he believes have been facilitated by these international travels.

“The successful promotion of our country, the strategic partnerships and investments, the advocacy and coalition-building – these have already justified the costs of travel, many times over,” Davis remarked.

He cited record-breaking visitor numbers and the removal of The Bahamas from international blacklists as key milestones linked to these efforts.

One notable example of the success Davis highlighted was the $200 million agreement forged with Afreximbank for infrastructure development, which he believes will be a catalyst for economic growth and job creation.

Furthermore, he referenced a $124 million partnership with the Nature Conservancy and other collaborators, underscoring the long-term value of such engagements.

The Prime Minister also addressed the country’s focus on climate change, noting that the costs of travel were essential for securing fair financing and insurance arrangements for climate adaptation.

“Our ability to negotiate access to fair financing and fair insurance arrangements in a world of climate disruption will require working together with other nations in the same position,” he said.

While defending his government’s actions, Davis did not shy away from taking a shot at the previous administration.

“They spent millions on travel, you know,” he remarked, urging the FNM to reflect on their time in office. He suggested that their criticism of current travel expenditures might stem from a lack of substantial accomplishments during their own tenure, especially in terms of securing investments. “They may want to reflect on their administration’s failure to bring in any significant investment during their term, and possibly connect some dots,” Davis added.