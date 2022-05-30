FNM’s ALL BOYS CLUB calls a conclave to silence Minnis? NOT ONE WOMAN INVITED!!!

Women not invited to BIG FNM meeting – LOOK HOW THEY OPERATING LIKE AFGHANISTAN’S TALIBAN!!!

What happened to Carl Culmer’s foot? All boys club of the FNM meet in Conclave at Tommy T’s home.

NASSAU| The FNM all boys club of misogyny gathered last week in a conclave at the ranch of Tommy T.

The event included members of the CLUB like Boss Hog Brent Symonette and former PMs Hubert Ingraham and Hubert Minnis.

The gathering was called to examine the state of the FNM Party, build a silence on Hubert Minnis’ unhelpful public gaffes, and protect the Holowesko brand which has come under fire with the $54 million unaccounted funds from the food programme.

Michael Pintard is supposed to be benefitting by the silencing of Minnis, however, the plan is already in motion to try to get Duane Sands in Parliament in the event that a snap by-election in Long Island is called.

The Party is suffering from a host of scandals, corruption, failures in governance charges as even some seven FNM lawyers could be disbarred. The defeat led by Minnis has crashed the FNM boat with many crew members abandoning ship.

Left most definitely off the ship of misogyny are women where only one female served at any one time in the Minnis Cabinet! Women has no place in the party’s future in 2022! WHAT IS THIS?!

We report yinner decide!