Two Bahamian Deejays fight in Miami!

Theodore Hall aka 1KGaza (yellow shirt) and Adrian Agustave aka Selecta Zoe.

MIAMI| Check this scene over the weekend. TWO lawless, disrespecting, and classless Bahamian Djs Theodore Hall aka 1KGaza (yellow shirt) and Adrian Agustave aka Selecta Zoe (Red Shirt) flew to Miami to disrespect the culture.

Both were in a stage row which turned violent after one told the other get his “S***Y A**” off the stage. Agustave sucker punched Hall to the floor and violence erupted. The situation could have been alot worse with all the violence unfolding in America.

Big fight in Miami this morning. They should be banned from traveling to Florida!

We report yinner decide!