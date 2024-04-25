Four FNM MPs set to back Minnis for Leader – FNM sets the National Convention for June 1st!

FNM Leader Michael Pintard now concern as party sets national convention for June 1st.

Branville and Minni

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning FNM Leaders have concluded a National Convention for this coming summer.

FNM Chairman Duane Sands confirmed to the press that the FNM will hold a National Convention for June 1st, 2024.

It is at this time former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis will challenge sitting leader Michael Pintard. Meanwhile, some four sitting MPs failed to show up for Pintard during the announcement. Only Shanendon Cartwright and Adrian White appeared for the announcement.

Minnis has set a list of candidates who will offer for every office in the party. BP revealed tonight Minnis’ candidate for the presidency of the FNM Women’s Association is Antoinette Nesbitt-Christie, the former sister inlaw of Rt. Hon. Perry Christie.

Former DNA LEADER Branville McCartney has openly announced his support for Minnis and some believe McCartney wants to return in the fold as National Chairman of the FNM. McCartney couldn’t keep the DNA or his own home together; how could he keep the FNM together!?

Duane Sands appeared shaken and concerned as a battle is set to come. It ain’t long nah!

We report yinner decide!