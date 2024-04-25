Construction underway to make Cat Island’s New Bight Airport a tier 2 Gateway to the Bahamas …

Blocks go up on New Bight International Airport….

Blocks go up on new New Bight International Airport

CAT ISLAND| Steady progress is happening now as walls are going up on the New Bight, Cat Island Airport.

The project will come as a “very big and very important” investment in the people and future of Cat Island.

The New Bight Airport will serve as a tier 2 airport, which means it will serve as a port of entry into the Bahamas, with customs and immigration services, and will be equipped with a state-of-the-art fire station.

The design coming alive will present a modern and sustainable look, featuring solar panels, smart lighting, and rainwater collection.

Some 70 miles of roadworks will compliment the new International facility which will attract new guest arrivals from across the country and around the world.

Cat Island’s rich history and culture will be on full display inside the facility as well, with regatta-inspired decorations and multiple opportunities for local entrepreneurs to exhibit their products from the island.