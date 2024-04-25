Ex-Christie set to run as Minnis’ FNM Women’s Association President….

Antoinette Nesbitt Christie

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning former PM Hubert Minnis is now planting his candidates deep across the Free National Movement leadership as the party prepares for a National Convention this year.

Former PM Minnis has planted a former PLP and ex- sister-in-law to former PM Perry Christie, Antoinette Nesbitt Christie, to lead the FNM Women’s Association.

Nesbitt-Christie was on the campaign trail with the PLP; fighting the FNM even though Minnis went on to be elected successfully as Prime Minister.

FNM women must know the facts: Nesbitt-Christie is once again on the team to break up the FNM leadership.

Pam Miller is also a hardcore Minnis supporter ruling deep inside the FNM Women Association, but, from the looks of things, Miller intends to take an observer role while Nesbitt-Christie climbs to the top to deliver a win for Minnis with the party leadership.

All we say is this: all hell is about to break loose deep inside the FNM as Minnis is well organized for a big comeback inside the Free National Movement.

It ain’t long nah!

We report yinner decide!