Lobbyist like Eric Carey wants to stop growth and development for the people of The Exumas…

Eric ‘TAKE DA CHEQUE’ Carey

Exumas| Thousands have descended in the community of the Exuma for the annual Family Island Regatta in the beautiful community of George Town.

As the community has exploded with tourism and development all indicators show that Exuma in on the path of major growth and development for Bahamians.

Economic Data from financial observers Moody’s back by reports from the Department of Statistics all tell us all that the Bahamas is now set on the path to economic growth, capital development, deficit reduction and JOBS, JOBS, JOBS for our people.

This year’s 2024 regatta in Exuma Regatta has also seen the greater participation and involvement in sponsorships from local developers on the Island, and these go a long way in putting money back into the community for local residents.

Investments projects now on the ground in The Bahamas now stands at over $8 BILLION across the country, and much of these developments are on the move in the community of the Exumas. These many development projects shall benefit greatly for the people from the creation of new business opportunities on the surrounding islands.

All this good news however has disturbed people like Eric Carey who many know are greedy to collect all for himself and block progress, opportunity and growth coming to Exuma for Bahamians.

Carey’s recent protests and objection to development for local residents proves his he is no more than just one greedy representative for people who are against what is good for the whole Bahamas.

When Carey collected his million-dollar-donation for the Bahamas National Trust and kept silent about a dredging in the Land and Sea Park his silence was deafening. And we all know why!

Today he is back in Exuma seeking to block new and big development for the community of Exuma.

But we are not surprised by his presence. He and a few others who just recently move to Exuma simply do not want others to enjoy the new wealth coming to the island. Carey would rather himself get all and the People of the Exumas get none!

But we at BP is now down in the community and we ga be watching him and his cohorts closely. Their missing is to block and stop development and progress – our is to promote and attract more development and promote progress for our Bahamian people!

We report yinner decide