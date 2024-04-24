Breadfruit Tree planted at Clifton Heritage Park for ‘Earth Day’

Mrs Ann Marie Davis speaks with ZNS News on Earth Day at the Clifton Heritage Park.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — In celebration of Earth Day, April 22, 2024 Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister planted a Breadfruit Tree at Clifton Heritage Park. 

Assisting Mrs. Davis were members of staff at the park: Dominic Brice, Leonard Gibson, Vernita Pratt, Connon Rahming, William Romer, Trish Pedican, and Cynthia Cox/Park Operations Manager. 

Also from the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister was Dr. Ann Higgins.  Mrs. Davis continues to advocate for the multi-purposes and benefits of the Breadfruit Tree to school children and local communities.  (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)

Mrs Davis speaking engaging members of the public.

