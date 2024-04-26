PM Davis urges all Bahamians to begin preparing their businesses, homes, and households for the upcoming hurricane season…

Hurricane Harvey in Texas (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) – FILE PHOTO

Nassau, The Bahamas – With Hurricane Season just over a month away, the Office of the Prime Minister has ramped up national disaster preparedness efforts, recently convening relevant government agencies in the first of monthly meetings to better track progress on disaster preparedness across The Bahamas.

The Prime Minister’s Monthly Disaster Preparedness Meeting brought together representatives from a broad cross-section of government including the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, Ministry of Disaster Risk Management, Ministry for Grand Bahama, Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Department of Family Island Affairs, and Department of Social Services.

The meeting prioritized Family Island disaster management planning, particularly training and equipping Family Island Administrators to operate Emergency Operating Centres and disaster management plans – an exercise currently well underway. The meeting also updated the Prime Minister on shelter services and relief supplies and distribution. Subsequent meetings will cycle through a comprehensive array of crucial disaster management topics from communications and health services, to transportation and public utilities.

The meeting comes as a part of broader efforts to evaluate and streamline disaster risk management, in line with the Prime Minister’s focus to enhance the nation’s climate resilience and adaptation.

As the country counts down to Hurricane Season the Office of the Prime Minister urges all Bahamians to begin preparing their businesses, homes, and households for the upcoming hurricane season. For more resources on how you can prepare go to: https://www.dra.gov.bs/disaster-supply-kit-checklist/