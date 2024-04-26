A Bahamian woman and her son who was moving to Florida from Atlanta died in a highway crash on Wednesday evening…

Sharon Ferguson anf her son.

NASSAU| A Bahamian woman has lost her life on Florida highway I-75 after her van crashed into a tree pinning her and her son inside the vehicle which exploded.

Sharon Ferguson and her son (one of two) died in the fatal crash according to Marion County Fire Rescue spokesperson James Lucas on Wednesday morning.

The mother and son were pronounced dead on scene by firefighters. Three others her two daughters and a grandson survived the crash and were taken to hospital.

Troopers at the scene of the crash, about two miles south of the County Road 318 exit at mile marker 365, said the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-75 after a minivan in the center lane clipped the left front tire of a semi without a trailer in the right outside lane.

The collision sent the minivan off the roadway and onto the grassy shoulder, where it eventually struck two trees and burst into flames.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in approximately 10 minutes. The vehicle was burnt beyond recognition.

All three backseat passengers, (two children and one grandson), were taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for their injuries. The driver of the semi, who helped pull the three to safety, was not injured.

Pray for the family and their souls in this tragedy…

