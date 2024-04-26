Police Officer left with broken arm following school violence at Eight Mile Rock!

Who is looking out for the police with these criminal gang-involved students?

ACP Shanta Knowles and team delivered drinks and fruits to officer Sgt. 2830 Colebrooke attacked by students at Eight Mile Rock School this week.

FREEPORT| An unruly student from the Eight Mile Rock School has broken the arm of an on-duty police officer who attempted to break up a fight this week.

Sgt. 2830 Colebrooke was left alone to struggle with the beast while students and faculty watched in horror. The video went viral on social media. However, BP chose not to circulate the madness!

BP is warning senior management of the police force to properly arm law enforcement officers against this tide of violence, found in unruly and rude groups of young persons. They don’t respect their parents, how yinner think they would respect authority?! And just one officer should not be stationed outside these gang infested schools!

Anyway, Grand Bahama Officers from the Eight Mile Rock Division led by ACP Shanta Knowles visited and made a presentation as a token of love and appreciation to Sgt. 2830 Colebrooke who suffered injury while in line of duty. They also offered words of encouragement to him during his recovery.

Pray for the police!

We report yinner decide!