Budget Debate Opens on June 5th, 2024 with Communication by PM Davis on May 29th…

Country’s GDP has now grown to 2.6% over last year beyond the peaks of pre-pandemic and pre- Dorian 2019 levels..

PM Philip Davis KC greets young Bahamian at exhibition.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning the Davis Government is set to table the country’s National Budget 2024/25 Communication on May 29.

The move will open debate on the Budget for June 5th, leaving two weeks for debate.

Bahamas Press is learning of a number of new initiatives set to be announced by Prime Minister Phililp Brave Davis KC who will share his Government’s national vision for continued steady economic growth, deficit reduction and job creation across the Bahamas.

We understand great news is set to be announced by the IMF about the Bahamas and its masterful recovery from the pandemic, Dorian and the external shocks around the world.

Prime Minister Davis has delivered a robust economy since taking office; reducing taxes, managing the pandemic, lifting lockdown strengthening healthcare, signing some 25 industrial agreements, building homes, increasing the minimum wage, delivering record-breaking tourist arrivals, constructing new airports, reopening schools, returning regattas and festivals while spreading a strong recovering plan across multiple sectors of the economy.

With some $8 billion in foreign direct investments underway, the Bahamian economy is now grow by 2.6% over last year; the country by far is doing well under the Davis Government.

Just last week the Department of Statistics reported; “The first and last two quarters of 2023, recorded higher levels of Real GDP compared to those same pre–Pandemic quarters in 2019. The first quarter registered $3.26 billion ($3.1 billion, 2019), closely followed by the second quarter’s $3.25 billion ($3.4 billion, 2019), the third quarter showed $3.21 billion ($3 billion, 2019) with the fourth quarter reporting $3.12 billion ($3 billion, 2019).

But good news for Bahamians spells bad news for the FNM. Michael Pintard is in trouble. His FNM has announced its party’s National Convention to confirm new leadership in the party. The Convention will open on June 1st, 2024 in a one day event delivering no days of plans or ideas for voters to see what will the FNM platform for the citizenry will look like if elected to lead the Bahamas. What a missed opportunity! That means, by the time the national debate on the budget opens in Parliament, the Bahamian people will know who is the new Leader of the Opposition.

Meanwhile some four sitting FNM MPs have vowed to back Hubert Minnis as leader of the Party.

We report yinner decide!