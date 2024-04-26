PM Davis joined the Rededication of the Queen’s Staircase

PM Davis and Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin along with Tourism representatives rededicated The Queen’s Staircase.

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC was on hand for the Rededication of the Queen’s Staircase that took place on Tuesday April 23rd, 2024 at the site.

PM Davis noted that the rejuvenation of the Queen’s Staircase is just the start, adding that the Water Tower and Fort Fincastle are on the way!

“I commend the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) for getting the ball rolling with their sizable investment into the tangible cultural heritage of The Bahamas,” PM Davis said

“I look forward to more private sector entities playing a part in the restoration and upkeep of heritage sites throughout our shared archipelago.

“I also extend my sincere appreciation to the Antiquities Monuments and Museums Corporation (AMMC), the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Works, Atlantis, Elevation Plumbing, and all the Bahamian-owned businesses that contributed to the success of this project. Baha Mar as well.”

Guests at the rededication.