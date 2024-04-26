PM Davis joined Urban Renewal delivery of a New Home to father of three…

PM Davis comforts Yurie Maycock as he collects keys to his home.

PM DAVIS: Yesterday, we celebrated the remarkable story of Mr. Yurie Maycock, a long-standing pillar of the Centreville community, and devoted father of three. Recent challenges left him unable to maintain his home, which nurtured so many.

However, through the compassionate efforts of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (@RBPFPolice ) and the Urban Renewal team, led by Assistant Commissioner Anthony Rolle, Mr. Maycock now has a beautiful and accessible new home!

To all who contributed, your generosity embodies the best of who we are as Bahamians. This project is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together. This administration is fully committed to supporting and expanding Urban Renewal initiatives like this.

Ribbon cuts as Yurie Maycock enters his home.