Two more Bahamians die in a Eleuthera car crash at 1am this morning…

This records FIVE Bahamians and one Asian to die behind the wheel of a vehicle in just one week. DRIVE TO ARRIVE ALIVE PEOPLE!!!

ELEUTHERA| Two men on Eleuthera this morning are dead after their vehicle crashed and burst into flames around 1am this morning (Saturday April 27th, 2024) near the Glass Window Bridge.

According to reports four occupants of a vehicle were traveling north on King’s Highway in the Upper Bouge Community of Eleuthera just north of the Glass Window Bridge when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed hard into a tree. The two rear passengers escaped the vehicle engulfed in flames. The driver and front seat passenger died on the scene. Both charred remains were discovered when the fire was extinguished.

The rear seat passengers were both airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention. Investigative teams will leave the capital to further investigate the fatal crash.

Just on Wednesday on a Florida I-75 Highway a Bahamian woman Sharon Ferguson and her son crashed and burned in their mini van. Three others escaped that crash.

We report yinner decide!