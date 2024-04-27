PM DAVIS alongside Red Cross Volunteers who prepare 150 meals daily… Red Cross Fair is today…

PM Davis with one of thee cooks at the Red Cross.

PM DAVIS: As we gear up for #DisasterPreparednessMonth, Prime Minister Davis had the opportunity to visit our long-standing partners at The Bahamas Red Cross. Alongside President Edison Sumner and the dedicated team, PM toured the Nassau base where over 150 hot meals are served every day.

In the face of disaster, collaboration is key. We’re grateful for the support of our partners in the non-profit and private sectors, whose dedication helps keep our islands and people safe. For over 80 years Bahamas Red Cross Society has been an invaluable ally in this mission.

PM Davis shares his thanks to the Red Cross for their years of volunteerism in the Bahamas.

PM Davis tours grounds with Director Sumner and team.