Human remains found in Fox Hill Cemetery and man goes missing…

Missing man Evan Fox

NASSAU| Police in the Fox Hill Community were notified of a discovery of human remains during an excavation inside a public cemetery in the area.

Individuals made the discovery as they were excavating for an upcoming burial in the cemetery. The remains were transported to the Rand Lab where a post mortem will be carried out.

Meanwhile police are requesting help in locating one Evan E. P. Fox a male last seen on Friday 26th April, 2024 leaving the Winton Meadows area wearing a blue polo shirt with long blue jeans and white tennis.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts may contact police at 919 or 826-6277 or 477-0879.

