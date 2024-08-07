Homicide count climbs to 77 double shooting happens outside popular nightclub in Grand Bahama…

Homicide #77 recorded in Freeport, Grand Bahama Wednesday morning.

FREEPORT| One male that was hospitalized in critical condition has succumbed to his injuries, while the other remains gravely ill following a shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday,

August 7, 2024.

Bahamas Press is learning police received reports of two (2) males being shot multiple times outside a nightclub on East Sunrise Highway around 1:00 a.m. Upon arrival at the location, responding officers confirmed the discovery of two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. EMS personnel subsequently transported the pair to the hospital for medical attention, where they were listed in critical condition. One of the men died shortly after 9:00 a.m. today.

Preliminary investigations reveal that an unknown male entered the nightclub as it was about to close, produced a firearm, and fired several gunshots, resulting in both men being shot multiple times.

Police successfully arrested an adult male in connection with this incident and confiscated a firearm believed to be used during the commission of the offence. This matter is under active investigation.

It is unknown if any of the victims were on bail.

