COP Fernander provides an upate on Michael Johnson investigation – UK National Crime Agency (NCA) to aid in the investigation.

Michael Johnson investigations goes deeper – MINNIS PUSHING THE ENVELOPE!

Nassau Bahamas- As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability within the Royal Bahamas Police Force, we are providing an update on the investigation into allegations concerning Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has taken significant steps to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into these serious allegations. In cooperation with our international partners, we have forwarded files in relations to the case to the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) to aid in

the investigation.

We are pleased to confirm the involvement of senior NCA officials in this matter, John Michael McKeon, Head of the NCA’s Anti-Corruption Unit, and Andrew John Black, a senior investigator, will be arriving in The Bahamas from the UK on August 14, 2024, to personall oversee aspects of this investigation. They are scheduled to depart on August 17, 2024.

Additionally, Francisco Savvaki Kyriarou, an investigator based in the NCA’s Miami office, will join the team and is scheduled to arrive and depart on the same dates.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is fully cooperating with these international experts to ensure that all facets of the investigation are covered comprehensively. This collaboration underscores our resolve to address these allegations with the utmost seriousness and diligence.

We will continue to keep the public informed as the investigation progresses, consistent with ou duty to uphold the integrity of our institution and the trust placed in us by the people of The Bahamas.

Commissioner of Police

Clayton Fernander C.D., QPM