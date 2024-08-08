Rosewood Exuma on the horizon

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has announced that Exuma has been added to the brand’s Caribbean portfolio; brand officials have confirmed that Rosewood Exuma, a private island experience, to be situated on a 124-acre private island referred to as East Sampson Cay, will fuse the best of both ultra-luxury and adventure travel.

The announcement about the new venture was made via a press statement issued Wednesday morning.

Officials stated, “Rosewood Exuma will comprise just 33 suites, all offering dramatic views of the island’s pink and white sands and turquoise waters and several sitting directly on the beach. Visitors will encounter an extensive range of amenities that will be brought to life according to Rosewood’s A Sense of PlaceÒ philosophy, with all elements of the look and feel inspired by the destination. Six unique food and beverage outlets will showcase local delicacies, including ingredients grown from the resort’s organic garden.”

Radha Arora, President of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts said “It’s immensely exciting to be partnering with Yntegra Group to bring Rosewood’s signature blend of luxury and authenticity to the breathtaking Exumas.”

“We have conceived Rosewood Exuma to offer a next-generation luxury experience – one that honors the quintessential character of this pristine archipelagoand invites guests on a journey of discovery and adventure.”

The resort’s statement continued, “Imagined in partnership with Yntegra Group, a Miami-based private investment company, the new development will advance Rosewood’s evolution as a global leader in luxury lifestyle along with Yntegra’s long-term strategic vision of unlocking the unrealized investment and economic potential of the Exumas region.”

Rosewood’s signature AsayaÒ concept will immerse guests in time-honored Bahamian wellness traditions, officials said.

“The 20,000 square foot sanctuary will boast six treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy facility, outdoor tranquil pool, and fitness center. It will be complemented by an outdoor sports center featuring tennis, paddle and pickleball courts, as well as water-sports equipment. “

“An anticipated highlight for both resort guests and passersby, Rosewood Exuma will be home to a fully serviced beach club with a grill restaurant, beach and pool bars, and a private dining room. Two marinas with slips are planned to accommodate yachts up to 150 feet, encouraging those traveling around the nearby islands to enjoy Rosewood Exuma’s beach club and various restaurants and bars. In addition to the beach club pool, the resort will offer two other pools exclusively for overnight guests, including one dedicated to families. Young guests will also be invited to immerse themselves in the unique ethos of the Exumas at Rosewood Explorers, the brand’s signature children’sclub concept where activities are designed to spark discovery, inspire imagination and foster social responsibility.”

Rosewood officials shared that initiatives such as solar powered energy sources will be implemented with the aim of minimizing impact to the island.

“Exuma is the ideal destination for the new Rosewood resort,” said Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism for the Bahamas.

“The introduction of Rosewood Exuma, in partnership with Yntegra Group, represents an exciting milestone for our tourism industry. We are thrilled about the expansion of the Rosewood brand and the immense potential for growth in Exuma. This development highlights the unmatched luxury and adventure that Exuma offers while emphasizing our commitment to sustainable and balanced growth.”