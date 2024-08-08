Duane “Heartless” Sands gets chased out of Lizzy and is now looking to run in the bedrock of the PLP’s Bains and Grants Town!

Hundreds dead following Hurricane Dorian left in trailers after Heartless Duane Sands failed to issue death certificates.



NASSAU| FNM Chairman is now a lost wonder in politics these days as constituency after constituency rejects the heartless doctor.

Sands, who left hundreds of dead corpses in a trailer in Abaco following the passage of Hurricane Dorian, who broke the covid protocols and got fired for it and who was meddling in a criminal investigation, is no more good for the FNM.

We are learning the constituency of Elizabeth, aka “Lizzy”, is constantly busy these days chasing the heartless doctor from campaigning in the constituency. One FNM voter was overheard cussing the Heartless Doctor to the top of her voice in seven languages! WHAT A TIME!

The Heartless Doctor attempted to wet his foot on Long Island where another soon to be seatless wonder is about to be removed. The community in that part of the country told the FNM Leadership to forget sending us Sands!

Meanwhile sources tell us Duane Sands, like a homeless puppy looking for shelter these days, is considering planting himself in Bains and Grants Town for an election bid. FNMs are afraid to campaign anywhere near the community as it is the bedrock voting stronghold of the PLP!

The heartless doctor could soon find himself out of the seat as Chairman of the FNM as a major investigation involving a former senior FNM could make its way before the Courts.

All we ga say is this: It ain’t long nah!

We report yinner decide!