Swimmer bitten by shark in waters of Grand Cay, Abaco…

Beautiful beaches of the Bahamas!

ABACO| Police are reporting an incident at sea near Grand Cay, Abaco on Wednesday August 7, 2024, has left an American juvenile female injured.

Officers on Abaco tell us they received reports that shortly before 2:00 p.m. the 8-year-old victim was swimming when she was bitten on the right hand, presumably by a shark.

The victim was brought to shore and taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Her injury is listed as serious. She and her family are expected to return to the United States Wednesday, where she will receive additional medical care.

We report yinner decide!