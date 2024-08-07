Mrs. Ann Marie Davis Speaks Out Against Trafficking in Persons

Mrs Ann Marie Davis delivers national attention at World Day Against Trafficking In Persons Public Awareness Campaign 2024

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister with young participants at World Day Against Trafficking In Persons Public Awareness Campaign 2024.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — During her Official Remarks at the World Day Against Trafficking In Persons Public Awareness Campaign 2024, on July 30, 2024, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, stated that human trafficking was a dreadful violation of human rights and dignity.

“As we assemble here today, we must reflect on the lives destroyed by this horrible crime and reconfirm our commitment to eradicate it from our society,” she said at the event held at the Mall at Marathon Centre Court.

Among those present included Acting Minister of National Security and Minister with Responsibility for Disaster Preparedness and Management the Hon. Leon Lundy: Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of National Security Bridget Hepburn; and various stakeholders.

Mrs. Davis noted that that year’s theme chosen by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime “Leave no Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking” resonated “deeply” with the mission of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister.

She said: “Our portfolio is dedicated to protecting the vulnerable within our community, particularly women and children, and combating the malicious effects of gender-based violence and violence against women and children.”

Mrs. Davis pointed out that children were the most vulnerable victims of human trafficking; and occasionally their families were enticed and fooled, with the child being stripped of their innocence and exploited. The devastation perpetrated on those young lives, she noted, was intense and long-lasting, frequently leaving lifelong scars.

“As a society, here in The Bahamas, we have a moral and ethical obligation to ensure that no child is left behind, that every child is safeguarded and allowed to thrive in an environment free from fear and and free from violence,” she said.

Mrs. Davis stated that The Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister was steadfast in its commitment to the cause.

“My office has partnered with various organizations, both governmental and non-governmental, to create a comprehensive network of care and protection,” she said. “However, we realize that awareness alone is insufficient. We must also provide our communities with the tools and resources needed to properly address this evil.

“Today, I urge every one of you to become an active participant in this fight.”

Mrs. Davis said to those present that The Bahamas needed their voice and vigilance. By working together, she said, they could create a society where “children are cherished and protected, where their dreams are nurtured, and where their rights are upheld.”

“It is crucial to remember that behind every statistic is a human being – a child with hopes and aspirations, a child who deserves to grow up in a world that is safe and just,” Mrs. Davis said. “We must amplify their voices and advocate for their rights relentlessly.”

She added: “In conclusion, let us leave this gathering with a renewed sense of purpose and determination. Let us resolve to leave no child behind and to work hard until the atrocity of human trafficking is eliminated from our society. Together, we can make a difference.

“We want every child to be free to dream, to be free to thrive, and to be free to live fearlessly.”

(BIS Photos/Eric Rose)

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister with young participants at World Day Against Trafficking In Persons Public Awareness Campaign 2024.