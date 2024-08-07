Three Bahamian Olympians set to compete in in the 100m Hurdles at the Paris Olympics tomorrow…

Devynne Charlton, Charisma Taylor and Denisha Cartwright.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – For the first time in Olympic history The Bahamas has three female athletes competing in the 100 meter Hurdles at the Olympic Games.

World Record Holder in the Women’s 60M Hurdles Devynne Charlton automatically qualified for the Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals. She placed second in her heat in a time of 12.71.

After contesting her second event at this year’s Paris Games Charisma Taylor, despite finishing fourth in her heat of the Women’s 100m Hurdles with a time of 12.78 seconds, advanced to the Semifinals based on her qualifying time.

Meanwhile, Denisha Cartwright, in her first appreance at the Olympics clocked a time of 12.89 seconds; placing fourth in her heat. However, on Thursday she has a second chance to advance through the repechage round.