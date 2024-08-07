Marching Band for West Grand Bahama youth

West End Youth Marching Band Members.

EIGHT MILE ROCK, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – The Royal Bahamas Police Force, in conjunction with Urban Renewal, hosted a marching band summer camp in West Grand Bahama, July 15 to 26, 2024. Some 23 campers participated. The musicians were presented with awards during the camp closing ceremony, July 31, at the Obadiah Wilchcombe Complex in Eight Mile Rock. Campers are pictured with members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and staff of Urban Renewal. There are hopes for them to play at the Christmas Tree Lighting in December, and participate in the popular ‘Battle of the Bands.’

(BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)