NTA to have increasing importance in labour market development says Minister Glover-Rolle

MINISTERS AND GRADUATES – Minister of Labor and the Public Service, Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle (fourth from left), Minister for Grand Bahama, Hon. Ginger Moxey (fifth from left) and Senator Kirkland Russell (third from right), along with executives of the National Training Agency pose for a photo with the graduates of Cohort 16, following graduation ceremonies at Kingdom Worship Center on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — Minister of Labor and the Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle says The Bahamas has a major issue where there are hundreds of jobs available for Bahamians, but employers don’t feel confident in identifying and hiring qualified people to fill those jobs.

“This a problem,” she added, “that through programs like the National Training Agency, we fully intend to address, by ensuring that Bahamians are trained and qualified to access and fill available roles in key sectors.”

Minister Glover-Rolle was the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for Cohort 16 of the National Training Agency (NTA) on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at Kingdom Worship Center.

Twenty-two young women graduated from the program in the fields of Office Procedures and Teacher’s Aide.

Minister Glover-Rolle told the graduates that the timing of the completion of their course could not have come at a more appropriate time, as the government is persistently working towards a grand future for Grand Bahama, as well as the Family Islands.

“I want to let you know that there are a lot of employment opportunities that are coming to Grand Bahama,” said Minister Glover-Rolle. “You’ve heard about the new resorts and hotels, the new airport, the new hospital and health campus, the new cruise port and an expanded shipyard. There are hundreds of jobs associated with these developments, which speaks to additional growth that we expect to see with existing businesses, as we turn the Grand Bahama economy around.

“Ladies, by completing your training at the NTA, you’ve given yourselves a hand up and a leg up on the competition, because now you are leaving NTA which has a reputation that precedes it, where employers know the value of soft skills, of technical skills training that you’ve received. And when it comes between choosing you versus someone who is an untrained or unverified applicant, the vast majority of times, employers will choose you. So, understand the value of what you’ve received and be sure to use it to your advantage.”

The Labor Minister pointed out that the National Training Agency in Grand Bahama was the second NTA location launched over ten years ago in March of 2014, with the vision of creating accessible training opportunities to develop the skill set employers are looking for in the Grand Bahama labor market.

The testament of the strength of this vision of the NTA, she said, is not only going strong a decade later but is continuing to grow and improve. Minister Glover-Rolle noted that as the years have gone by the NTA has expanded its offerings and refined its curriculum to prepare Bahamians for rewarding careers.

“In the NTA, we have an institution that has a powerful role to play in the development of our labor market and in our nation,” said Minister Glover-Rolle. “The NTA stands tall as a major component in our plans. And as we prepare to roll out our National Apprenticeship Program and strengthen our national approach to training, the NTA will become even more important for the development of our labor force and the empowerment of our people.”

Minister Rolle encouraged the twenty-two female graduates to continue to build on their success of educating and improving themselves, reminding them that the world of work is constantly evolving. She pointed towards the advancement of technology, AI, climate change and many other developments which she said are redefining what work will look like for each generation.

“So, just because you sit here tonight and you are qualified, does not mean that you will be qualified in the next three, five or ten years from now. It means that you must continue to invest in training and education. We are in an era of instant gratification. Sometimes you shy away from embracing perpetual learning and self-development, but I can guarantee you that you will be surprised by the doors of opportunities that will open for you when you continue to learn and improve your skills.

“In fact, I want to encourage you to continue to build on it. Don’t stop here. Don’t let this be the end of your investment in yourself. You can’t find a better form of self-investment than learning a new skill, upskilling, gaining knowledge. I always say, a job can be taken away from you, but knowledge can never be taken away from you. I believe that training and education are essential in getting our workforce to be a success in this 21st century.”

Even as she congratulated the twenty-two ladies who graduated from the NTA program, Minister Glover-Rolle said she was hoping to see a few young men as a part of the Cohort 16 graduating class. She issued a challenge to the Executive Chairman and Director of the NTA to do as much as possible to ensure that there are young men as part of the graduating class of cohort 17.