Bahamas Committed to Regional Aviation Leader Status

Dr. Kenneth Romer, Director of Aviation and Deputy Director-General of Tourism; Lisa Adderley-Anderson, Acting Permanent Secretary, MOTIA; and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper tour booths at the Airports Conference of the Americas, at Baha Mar Convention Centre, on Monday, August 5, 2024.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Bahamas is committed to becoming a regional leader in aviation and air transport services: this was the overriding message to top airline and aviation industry executives conveyed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper as he delivered the Keynote Address at the Airports Conference of the Americas, at Baha Mar Convention Centre, on Monday, August 5, 2024.

For the first time, the conference is being held in The Bahamas, with Monday being a national holiday, Emancipation Day.

“Nearly 200 years ago, we saw a great injustice undone after we had mastered the seas; now we navigate the skies and the stars in a world where freedom is the unalienable right of every man, woman and child,” the deputy prime minister told delegates assembled in the New Providence Room. “It’s a wonderful day to be alive and to have you here in The Bahamas.”

Attendees representing over 25 countries in the Americas include, the U.S Canada, Mexico, Panama, Jamaica, Peru, Brazil, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, Turks and Caicos Islands, Barbados, Curacao, Cayman Islands, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Anguilla, Martinique, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bonaire, Costa Rica, Haiti, St. Maarten, and Ecuador.

This prestigious conference – August 4-7 — is presented by the American Association of Airport Executives, the South Central Chapter AAAE, and the International Association of Airport Executives, and is held in collaboration with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Discussions comprise knowledge exchange and best practices from airport executives, runway safety, infrastructure planning and funding, commercial air service development, air traffic management, airport privatization and commercialization, aviation safety and security, emerging technology, and human capital development.

For the region and for The Bahamas, increasing airlift and improving air connectivity are vital to attracting more tourists, stimulating economic growth, and creating more job opportunities in the hospitality and support sectors.

“Surely this many Caribbean and Latin American people in one place can figure out how to get some business done and have a good time,” chided DPM Cooper.

The deputy prime minister underscored the importance of The Bahamas hosting the conference, at this time: “This conference provides us with an unparalleled opportunity to meet face-to-face with key industry decision makers,” he said.

But he also shared that the conference is held as The Bahamas confronts two significant challenges, and opportunities.

Firstly, the Lynden Pindling International Airport is too small.

“We have seen a significant level of growth in tourist arrivals. In 2023 we had a record setting year with air arrivals 10 percent ahead of the prior year, making LPIA one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean region. As a result, we are projecting another $200 million in investment over the next 12 to 18 months.”

And secondly, there are infrastructural challenges of building and maintaining 30 state-owned airports throughout The Bahamas.

“This is why we have launched the Family Island Renaissance Program to develop PPPs to fully revitalize 14 airports across the islands for an estimated $260 million,” he said.

Added the deputy prime minister, “These are two great problems to have, given that they are spurred by the growth we are seeing in tourism and in our overall economy.”

DPM Cooper also spoke to the strategic National Aviation Plan that aims to position the country at the forefront of sustainable aviation practices.

“And we are eager to hear how your countries and your companies have integrated best practices for your own aviation infrastructure,” he said. “Therefore, this conference will offer us a platform for exchanging ideas, best practices, and innovative solutions. We can learn from each other’s experiences to improve our aviation systems and services.”

He concluded: “We are excited about the future of aviation in The Bahamas and are committed to leveraging this conference to foster meaningful discussions and partnerships.”