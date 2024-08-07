Airports Conference of the Americas gets underway

The Hon. Basil McIntosh, Minister of State for Aviation; Dr. Kenneth Romer, Director of Aviation and Deputy Director-General of Tourism; Mrs. Sasha Bheodari; Balram Bheodari, former General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; and Paul Bevans, Chairman, Airport Authority.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Bahamas is currently hosting the Airports Conference of the Americas, at Baha Mar Convention Centre, August 4-7, 2024: Executives from an estimated 100 airports and the aviation industry across Latin America, the Caribbean and the United States are expected to attend.

During a four-day forum, discussions will focus on important topics affecting international aviation in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin American region. Participants will also have the opportunity to hear how others are handling current challenges and discover new solutions for safety, security, commercial air service development, infrastructure development, and funding issues.

On Sunday, August 4, the International Association of Airport Executives (IAAE) Board of Directors Meeting was held, at which Director of Aviation and Deputy Director-General of Tourism, Dr. Kenneth Romer was in attendance. This was followed by a Welcome Reception, sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper was to deliver the Keynote Address at the Monday, August 5 Opening.