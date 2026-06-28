ICE deports Sex Predator sent back to the Bahamas!

Registered Sex Predator Francis Polycarpe sent back to the Bahamas

NEBRASKA| Bahamas Press is learning another child predator has reentered the country and while Sandra Dean Patterson dem are protecting known criminals we at BP will report what we know.

So… back in 2001 Francis Polycarpe, a criminal illegal alien from the Bahamas entered the United States of America on a B-2 Visa

In 2018, Polycarpe was convicted in Nebraska of attempting to sexually assault a child. ICE has since pulled his file and shipped him out of America

“ICE protects the American public by removing as many dangerous and violent criminals as we possibly can, using every resource at our disposal,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Executive Associate Director Marcos Charles.