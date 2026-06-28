Some Eight DIE on the streets of the country in just 12 days! It is time for Road Traffic to crack down on drivers!

FIVE DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS IN JUST THREE HOURS! It is time for Traffic Cops to work hard on the streets again to deal with these traffic offenders and stop using our assets to escort all these weddings, funerals and special events!

NASSAU| The Bahamas is being haunted with a serious rise in traffic deaths across the country, and this past week proved there must be a greater crackdown on drivers, enforcing stricter codes on the rules of the road across the country.

In just 12 days some eight persons have lost their lives in freak traffic accidents. Within just three hours (between Saturday 11pm to Sunday 1am) some five young women have lost their lives on the streets.

BP now has two of the names of the four girls who died Sunday morning. They are Diamond Stubbs and Stania Webb. Both were recipients of Scholarships in the country for higher education.

Some eight friends packed into a small dark gray Mazda sedan that collided with a Poinciana tree in front of Standard Plumbing on Shirley and Church Street, just next door to St. Matthew’s Anglican Church. Four died and four are in hospital, one still critical. Three of the girls were left unresponsive on scene.

Meanwhile, just hours before that incident, another female, 26-year-old Nica Julien, crashed her burgundy Ford Focus into a pole as she attempted to overtake a vehicle on East Sunrise Highway around 11pm on Saturday evening. She was returning home from a birthday event.

Just 12 days earlier, John Altidor lost his life after being struck and killed as he attempted to cross the JFK highway with a crew from Roads and Parks as they attempted to clean the highway.

Then, in Central Andros early last week, Rubis/Esso trucker Burdett Cartwright lost his life while traveling with relatives during the recent Crab Fest weekend.

And then again on Grand Bahama last week a jogger (name not confirmed), while on Coral Road, was fatally struck by a driver who fled that scene and was later captured by police.

While road traffic officers fill their coffers renting bikes and police for funerals, weddings and special graduation events, the streets of the country are being filled with lawless unregistered vehicles degrading the rules of the road by the minute. SOMETHING MUST BE DONE!!!

More people are dying and being seriously injured in accidents than those who die from gunshot and murder! THE NATION NEEDS PRAYERS!

WE MUST DEAL WITH THIS QUICKLY BEFORE MORE ROAD USERS AND PEDESTRIANS DIE AN EARLY DEATH!

We report yinner decide!