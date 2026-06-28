Four die and four rushed to hospital in deadly crash on Shirley and Church Street near St Matthew’s Church

Live scenes from Shirley and Church Streets Sunday June 28th in a traffic fatality which claimed the lives of four young females.

NASSAU| Some five young women in two separate traffic fatality incidents have lost their lives as the country closed another week of dangerous deadly driving incidents.

The latest incident left four dead and four others rushed to hospital. None of the victims have been identified by our teams.

Police reported that shortly after 1:00 a.m., reports of a traffic accident in the area of Shirley Street and Church Street (near St. Matthew’s Church).

Officers responded immediately and, upon arrival, discovered a grey Mazda sedan that had collided with a tree. The vehicle was occupied by eight individuals.

Initial observations revealed that three female passengers were unresponsive at the scene, while the remaining five occupants had sustained injuries. Emergency Medical Services personnel responded, examined the victims, and confirmed that the three unresponsive females showed no vital signs of life.

The five injured occupants were transported to the hospital for further medical treatment, however, shortly before 5:00 a.m., investigators were informed by hospital personnel that a fourth unidentified female had succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.

The injured survivors include the 19-year-old male driver, who sustained a broken wrist; a 21-year-old male and a 19-year-old female, both of whom are listed in stable condition; and a 25-year-old male, who remains in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was travelling west along Shirley Street when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree near Church Street. The tragic events of the morning resulted in a statement from Prime Minister Philip Davis who wrote:

“Ann and I are heartbroken by the tragic loss of four young women in the early hours of this morning due to a fatal car accident. We extend our deepest condolences to their families, loved ones, friends, classmates, and every person whose life has been forever changed by this devastating tragedy.

“There are moments when words are simply not enough.”We are also praying for the recovery of those who remain hospitalized and ask that God grant them healing and strength in the difficult days ahead.”

Bahamas Press continues to warn drivers to drive with due care and attention when traversing the streets across the country. Do not speed! Do not drink and drive, do not text and drive. Drive to arrive alive!

May their souls rest in peace.