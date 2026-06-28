Female on Grand Bahama dies in fatal car crash on East Sunrise Highway 11pm Saturday evening!

Live scenes in the Freeport traffic fatality which claimed the life of 26-year-old Nica Julien.

FREEPORT| Another young female is dead on Grand Bahama last evening following a car crash that claimed her life.

Bahamas Press has identified the 26-year-old female victim as Nica Julien. She was returning home following a birthday celebration earlier in the evening before the crash.

We are learning that shortly after 11:00 p.m., police were alerted to a single-vehicle traffic accident along East Sunrise Highway. Responding officers arrived at the scene and observed a burgundy Ford Focus that had collided with a concrete utility pole.

Julien was found outside the vehicle and was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Rand Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, she succumbed to her injuries at approximately 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, 28th June, 2026.”

The initial investigation indicates that the driver was travelling west along East Sunrise Highway and was attempting to overtake another vehicle when she lost control of her vehicle.

The vehicle reportedly struck the centre median, overturned, and subsequently collided with a concrete utility pole. The vehicle sustained extensive damage as a result of the collision.

Speed was a factor in this latest traffic incident.

Meanwhile, another taxi driver completely wrote off his vehicle on Gladstone and Carmichael Road early Sunday morning around 6am. He crashed into the back of a red truck which sustained little to no damage. Both drivers survived the incident.