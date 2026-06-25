Man who fled to Florida after murdering Richard Bremmer in 2009 arrested in the US facing 15 years!

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FLORIDA| A Bahamian fugitive who is wanted for murder is facing a possible maximum sentence of 15 years in Florida on a firearms possession charge.

38-year-old Shelton Thompson entered Florida legally on February 20, 2024, the day his murder trial was scheduled to begin before Justice Gregory Hilton.

He’s accused of stabbing Richard Bremmer to death following a traffic accident in April 2009.

Thompson’s time to remain in the United States expired on August 19, 2024, but he remained there until his arrest following a traffic stop on February 12, 2026.

The officers carried out an immigration inspection and Thompson admitted he was in the country illegally.

Law enforcement officers searched Thompson’s residence in Miami, Florida, where they found a loaded glock 27.40 pistol.

Thompson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by an illegal alien last week.

Justice Kathleen Williams will hold a sentencing hearing on August 31.

U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones said the case underscores the importance of strict enforcement of immigration and firearms laws in the region.

“South Florida’s proximity to international borders makes vigorous enforcement of immigration and firearms laws essential to public safety,” he said. “Individuals who enter or remain in this country unlawfully and illegally possess firearms will be investigated and prosecuted.”