PM Davis will soon have two spanking new airports and runways on Cat Island!!!

PM Davis Welcomes guests and residents to Arthur’s Town International.

PM DAVIS: Today, I had the privilege of returning home to Cat Island to mark something many people have been waiting a long time for: the return of scheduled Bahamasair service after more than twenty years.

With twice-weekly flights between Nassau and Cat Island, getting to and from the island will be easier for families, residents, visitors, and local businesses. It is another step forward for Cat Island and its future.

As a son of Cat Island, there are few moments that make me prouder than seeing our island continue to move forward. It was good to be home for this one.

PM Philip Davis welcomes to Arthur’s Town International Tourism Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin.

Proud moment as Prime Minister Philip Davis KC delivers new Jet Landings on Arthur’s Town International Airport.