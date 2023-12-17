Island Pearls International delivers a spectacular Christmas of Lights in beautiful Regatta Park in Exuma…

EXUMA| Island Pearls International over two days delivered its beautiful Christmas of Lights themes in the Community of Exuma.

On December 12th locals and visitors gathered in Regatta Park, George Town, to sing carols and see performances by local talent. The grand finale was greeted with loud applause and excitement when the park was transformed with thousands of Christmas lights.

Expanding on the experience in New Providence over the last few years, the Island Pearls team was further engaged to extend the magic of Christmas to several family islands which included Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma. This year’s festival of lights is live now in New Providence, Abaco, Exuma, and Eleuthera, through January 12th!

Established in 2009, Island Pearls International is a full-service meeting and event planning and destination management company led by Kay-Andra Gardiner.