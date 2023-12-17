Bradley Crawley passes Sunday afternoon at 74…

Bradley Crawley

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Mr Bradley Crawley this afternoon around 4:30pm at his home in Nassau East. He was 74.

Mr Crawley was the owner of Elite Limuosine Services and was a general for the late B. J. Nottage former Cabinet Minister and Deputy Leader of the PLP.

In a release to the public Chairman of the PLP Hon. Fred Mitchell wrote:

“It is with deep regret that the PLP learned this evening of the death of Bradley Crawley. Another soldier of the Progressive cause has gone on to his reward.

“Most will remember him as an ally and friend of the late BJ Nottage and Mr. Kendal Nottage and was instrumental in both their campaigns.

“The PLP knew of his wider support for the progressive cause, for the PLP and he gave of his time, talent, and treasure to that cause.

“We will miss his wise counsel.”

May his soul rest in peace.