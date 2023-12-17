Mr Bertam Knowles passes in hospital at 79…

Mr Bertram Knowles

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning of the passing of the owner of Nassau Stationers Mr. Bertram Knowles. Mr Knowles passed away this afternoon in hospital. He was 79 years old.

He was another strong supporter of the Progressive Liberal Party and was a major financial contributor to the construction of the Fox Hill Community Centre. He was also a dedicated supporter of educational causes across the country.

Chairman of the PLP Hon. Fred Mitchell wrote: “I was deeply saddened to learn tonight of the passing of Bertram Knowles. He was a supporter of the progressive cause and a supporter of mine. He was passed on to my first 1997 campaign by my late predecessor, George Mackey.

“But you should not define Mr Knowles just by the politics. He was a good supporter of community, of giving back, an excellent businessman, full of forthright and balanced advice.

“I want to particularly pay tribute to him as one of the original members and founders of the Fox Hill Community Centre.

“George Mackey announced in 1989, a team of people that would create a new town centre in the east with the Fox Hill Village as the driving point. He gathered men like Bertram Knowles with him in the Fox Hill Development Association. I was the beneficiary of their dream when in 2017, I was able to complete the centre.

“As with all these things, in life, we do not say thank you enough. But we are all grateful for the life of Mr. Knowles. Our country and Fox Hill thank you.”

May his soul rest in peace.